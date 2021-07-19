iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 223,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,989,000 after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 144,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $251.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,859. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.33. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $186.31 and a twelve month high of $260.24.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

