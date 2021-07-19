iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 3.9% of Renasant Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $74.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.58. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $75.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

