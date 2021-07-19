iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 38.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 199.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 40,668 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 59,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

IJK opened at $78.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.85. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.76 and a twelve month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

