iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Renasant Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 18,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

IJT opened at $126.15 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $83.92 and a one year high of $134.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.03.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

