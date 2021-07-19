Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Director Sells $2,774,156.00 in Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.28, for a total transaction of $2,774,156.00.

Shares of ITI opened at $6.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.02 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.72. Iteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $7.81.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 8.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Iteris by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 29.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 44.1% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

