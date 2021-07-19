Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Up 25.3% in June

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 98,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

ITRN traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,481. Ituran Location and Control has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $571.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.65 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 7.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

