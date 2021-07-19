Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Up 25.3% in June

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 98,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
ITRN traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,481. Ituran Location and Control has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $571.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22.
Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.65 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 7.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ITRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.
Ituran Location and Control Company Profile
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
