J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Up 37.0% in June

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.37.

J Sainsbury stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.72. 6,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.45. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9796 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.00%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

