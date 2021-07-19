Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,305,000 after buying an additional 1,144,655 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 35.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 82,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 43.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $80.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,940. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $83.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.16.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.17.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,755 in the last ninety days. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

