Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Target by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Target by 7.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 21.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Target by 11.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $167,492.85. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,859 shares of company stock worth $1,648,717. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

TGT stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.95. 117,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $119.04 and a 12-month high of $254.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

