Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,161 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 134.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QNST traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.95. 5,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,501. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.15.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. Analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $37,952.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,602 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,488.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,714 shares of company stock worth $1,738,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.