James A. Varilek Sells 71,250 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) COO James A. Varilek sold 71,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $3,348,750.00.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $11.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a market cap of $376.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vera Bradley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares during the period. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.