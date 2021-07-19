Jane Street Group LLC Invests $3.21 Million in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.68% of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 262.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of SOCL opened at $68.09 on Monday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 52-week low of $44.47 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.01.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.