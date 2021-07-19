Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $37.04 Million Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,538,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 291,559 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $37,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,007,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 302,911 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $6,870,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 465,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 213,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,547,000 after acquiring an additional 174,868 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

VSH opened at $21.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.86. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

