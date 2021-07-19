Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,334 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.03% of Harmony Biosciences worth $38,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 373,723 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 17.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,985,000 after purchasing an additional 91,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 460.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 107,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 88,633 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $28.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.48. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $52.74.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $469,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

