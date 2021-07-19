Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $34,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15,337.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,294,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $155.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $158.82.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.