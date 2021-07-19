Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,217,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 102,815 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $36,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,270 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,720,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 314.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,592,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,759 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXTA opened at $28.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXTA. Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

