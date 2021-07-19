Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,618,995 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,618,995 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.32% of The Western Union worth $32,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 116,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 75,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 26,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

WU stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

