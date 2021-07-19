Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 178,733 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,733 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.21% of The J. M. Smucker worth $29,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $133.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $104.30 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.17.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.20.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

