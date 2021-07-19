Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JPRRF remained flat at $$3,900.00 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,687.46. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a twelve month low of $3,900.00 and a twelve month high of $3,900.00.

Get Japan Prime Realty Investment alerts:

About Japan Prime Realty Investment

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.