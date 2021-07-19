Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €2.60 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €3.39 ($3.99).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

