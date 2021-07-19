Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ball Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ball in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Ball stock opened at $85.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ball has a 1-year low of $69.56 and a 1-year high of $102.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Ball by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Ball by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in Ball by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ball by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

