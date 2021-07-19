Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 5,800 Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASC. UBS Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price target on ASOS in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on ASOS in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 12th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASOS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 6,100 ($79.70).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 3,940 ($51.48) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,872.55. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,192 ($41.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

