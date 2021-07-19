Jeffrey A. Graves Buys 4,100 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.71 per share, with a total value of $101,311.00.

NEM stock traded down $1.42 on Monday, hitting $60.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911,983. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.84. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Newmont by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 104,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 17,671 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in Newmont by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Newmont by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 53,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

