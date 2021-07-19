John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) EVP Sells $331,250.00 in Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE JBT opened at $134.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $151.64.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

JBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 731.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 479,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after buying an additional 421,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,671,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,649,000 after purchasing an additional 266,258 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 172,096 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.