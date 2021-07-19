John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the June 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.06. 415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,044. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.