John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the June 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.06. 415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,044. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $58,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 48.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 14.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

