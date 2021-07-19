JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Price Target to GBX 313

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 313 ($4.09) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. raised shares of Kingfisher to a neutral rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 326.13 ($4.26).

Shares of KGF opened at GBX 367 ($4.79) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 360.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.24. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 224 ($2.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 389.67 ($5.09).

In other news, insider Andrew Cosslett bought 97,690 shares of Kingfisher stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £338,007.40 ($441,608.83).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

