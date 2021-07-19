JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $756,000 Stake in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.33% of Unity Bancorp worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 1,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $41,496.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $52,252.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,023.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,831 shares of company stock worth $699,694 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $23.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $239.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

