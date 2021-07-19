JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $54.35 on Monday. Doximity has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $65.42.

In other news, Director Kevin Spain bought 775,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

