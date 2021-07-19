JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 15,937 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,937 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,150,000 after acquiring an additional 233,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 235,070 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,936,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 127,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 31,524 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $630,795.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,319.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $93,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,971 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMPH. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $20.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $955.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $103.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.12 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

