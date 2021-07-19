JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 20,562 Shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 75.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 302.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Community Bankers Trust by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESXB opened at $10.61 on Monday. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.49.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, consumer and small business, and real estate and mortgage loans.

