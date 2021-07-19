JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 79,831 OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Separately, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000.

Shares of OCAXU stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

