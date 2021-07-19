JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $86.75 Price Target for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.75 price objective on Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
DDAIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.38.
DDAIF opened at $84.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.66. Daimler has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $98.00.
About Daimler
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
