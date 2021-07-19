JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $86.75 Price Target for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.75 price objective on Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DDAIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.38.

Get Daimler alerts:

DDAIF opened at $84.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.66. Daimler has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $98.00.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $49.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Daimler will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.