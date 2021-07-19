Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT Lowered to $281.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $286.00 to $281.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.07.

NYSE:KSU opened at $266.33 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $152.18 and a one year high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

