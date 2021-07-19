Kathryn Housh Shirley Sells 1,474 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,474 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $94,940.34.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $34.98 on Monday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $96.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSV shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Carriage Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.