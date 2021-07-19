KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 128.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,045 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,918 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of KB Financial Group worth $18,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE:KB opened at $45.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $53.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

