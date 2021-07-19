Keep3rV1 One Day Volume Reaches $5.53 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for $72.78 or 0.00232709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $14.56 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00048333 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013590 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.03 or 0.00777081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

