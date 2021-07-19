Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Down 7.6%

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s stock price fell 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.79 and last traded at $20.79. 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 15,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $818.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.58.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

