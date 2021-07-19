Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Down 7.6%

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s stock price fell 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.79 and last traded at $20.79. 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 15,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $818.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.58.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%.
About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
See Also: Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.