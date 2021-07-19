Kennicott Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $2,219,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 79.0% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $272.86. 6,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,412. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.32 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.69.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

