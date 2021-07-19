KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Odeon Capital Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $17.73 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Odeon Capital Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.52% from the stock’s current price.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE KEY traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $18.57. 530,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,250,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.