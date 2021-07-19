Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on K. Cormark decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.23.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$7.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.56 and a 12-month high of C$13.59. The firm has a market cap of C$9.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.78.

In related news, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$64,104.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$175,493.22. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$461,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,036 shares in the company, valued at C$516,651.92. Insiders sold a total of 222,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,143 in the last three months.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.66%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

