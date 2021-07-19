Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Klépierre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded Klépierre from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Klépierre from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Klépierre currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

KLPEF stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. Klépierre has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

