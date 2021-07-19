KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Up 4.1%

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) shares shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.01 and last traded at $25.84. 5,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 443,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNBE. began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KnowBe4 from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.39.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

