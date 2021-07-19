Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the June 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMTUY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Komatsu alerts:

OTCMKTS:KMTUY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.40. 163,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,268. Komatsu has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.46.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.