Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the June 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $30.26 on Monday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.49.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

