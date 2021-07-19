Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) is American Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

American Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,427,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179,002 shares during the period. Kornit Digital comprises about 7.3% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Kornit Digital worth $240,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $35,832,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $35,401,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 304,774 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 41.6% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 877,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,018,000 after purchasing an additional 257,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,375,000 after acquiring an additional 165,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

KRNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.60.

KRNT traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,124. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 558.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.