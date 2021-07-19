Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253,894 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $31,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 22.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 27.3% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,742,000 after buying an additional 64,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $117.28 on Monday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.94 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRNT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.60.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

