Krensavage Asset Management LLC Sells 6,007 Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the period. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for about 14.0% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned about 1.43% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $40,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TARO. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TARO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NYSE TARO opened at $67.00 on Monday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $80.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 70.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $148.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.