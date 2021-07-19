Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
KYSEY stock remained flat at $$8.85 during midday trading on Monday. Kyushu Electric Power has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85.
Kyushu Electric Power Company Profile
Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Kyushu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyushu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.