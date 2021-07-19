Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

KYSEY stock remained flat at $$8.85 during midday trading on Monday. Kyushu Electric Power has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85.

Kyushu Electric Power Company Profile

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in the electric power business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Electric Power, Other Energy Service, ICT Service, and Other segments. It generates electricity from nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, geothermal, internal combustion, wind, solar, poultry dung fuel, and biomass power energy sources.

