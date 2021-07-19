Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LH. Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.17.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $276.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $170.05 and a 1 year high of $284.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

