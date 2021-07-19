Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $697.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.38 per share, with a total value of $147,316.50. Insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,961,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after purchasing an additional 513,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 77.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,165,000 after buying an additional 179,622 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $8.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $579.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,911. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $625.56.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

